Scholar Athlete of the Week – Banks Byers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Mosley’s, Banks Byers.

Byers is a senior safety for the Dolphins football team and a leader on and off the field, boasting a 3.9 weighted GPA.

“I just try to complete every assignment when it’s given to me ahead of time,” Byers said. “Because I’m always coming out here to practice, not getting home till 6 p.m. so any little time I have during the day I’m trying to get work done or study that way I don’t have to do it when I get home.”

Byers discipline pays off, and Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said he’s not surprised one bit about his player’s success.

“Banks is a hard-working kid you know,” Whiddon said, “He has attention to detail, does the little things right. I tell our team all the time, a zebra can’t change their stripes, what you do on the field is what they are in the classroom, Banks is a really good player for us on the field, so to me, it’s no surprise that he does well in the classroom as well.”

Byers is in his first year with the dolphins after transferring this past summer. He’s always been an offensive weapon prior to joining the orange and green but switched sides of the line to fill his team’s biggest need.

“It definitely was a little weird sticking with something that you haven’t stuck with just one position,” Byers said. “But I think it’s worked out for the best of me, and I think everything happens for a reason so I think me coming over here and playing safety, maybe I’m meant to be a safety.”

In his role as a defensive back, Byers has shined. Through the team’s perfect start, he leads his unit in interceptions.

“There’s no better feeling than Sargent Davis bringing over that turnover belt to you,” Byers said. “And going and holding it up to the pep club and in front of all the fans, to get a big turnover for the offense to turn the game around, it’s awesome, no better feeling.”

But Byers isn’t just a star on the gridiron, as he also excels on the diamond, and plans on helping the baseball team go back to back as state champions.

“It’s going to be pretty awesome,” Byers said. “I think we have a good chance of doing it again and we might win one in football and baseball this year, just got to keep it up.”