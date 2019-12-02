Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ayanna Blackmon

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Marianna’s Anyanna Blackmon.

She is a senior on the basketball team and has also played volleyball and softball for the Bulldogs.

“She’s that athlete that every coach loves,” Marianna girls basketball head coach Charles Brown said.

Blackmon is called “Yoshi” by everyone in Marianna and is known to uplift the entire campus and her team with her cheerful personality.

“Nobody’s perfect but as long as everybody’s comfortable where they at I make sure they feel good no matter if they mess up or not,” said Blackmon.

She is a member of Beta Club, FFA and the Culinary Club among other organizations. In her free time, she also teaches younger players how to develop their skills.

“It’s a good thing to actually go out there and help them especially when you have others help you so I’m trying to do the same thing for them,” said Blackmon.

She maintains a 3.4 GPA and hopes to play basketball at the collegiate level.

“If I go to a Juco, I go to Juco DI DII no matter I just want to hoop,” said Blackmon.

She hopes to make a career out of her passion for culinary and own her own restaurant one day.