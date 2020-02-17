Scholar Athlete of the Week- Austin Thacker

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week Sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Walton’s Austin Thacker. The student athlete has played baseball, basketball and football for the Braves.

He has been on both the baseball and basketball teams all four years. His senior year he played football for the first time. In one of his first games he ran a kick return 92-yards for a touchdown. His season stats earning him an offer to play football in college.

“That just says a lot about him his toughness and what kind of competitor he is,” Walton boys basketball head coach Matt Nichols said.

The senior has played baseball his whole life and said he is hoping to continue his career in that sport at the college level.

“I love baseball so I want to keep continuing that for as long as I can,” Thacker said.

The student athlete has been a leader fpr all three of his teams.

“Just to stay focused pay attention listen to what coach says because the younger guys they’re always going to look up to you they’re gonna do exactly what you do,” Thacker said.

Thacker is also a leader on campus. He boasts a 4.24 GPA and is the senior class secretary. He was voted Homecoming King by his classmates and into the Senior Hall of Fame by his teachers.

“He stands out man not because his height he’s not a big guy but just his heart the kind of person he is,” Nichols said.