Scholar Athlete of the Week- Audra Dew

This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay's, Audra Dew.

Dew is a senior weightlifter at Bay High School and one of the premier lifters in the panhandle. She grew up the youngest of four daughters in her family, explaining her competitive nature.

“We were always competitive with each other, with anything and everything there was,” Dew said. “It could be like who could do the better drawing, or who could cook better, anything simple as that.”

One of those sibling rivalries turn into her biggest athletic advocate, as her oldest sister Olivia joined bay’s weightlifting staff, and weightlifting coach, Greg Bailie, says that connection has been great.

“It is fun watching her and Audra get in here and compete,” Bailie said. “Because some days she come in and she’ll want to challenge Audra and stuff like that and it’s funny watching when Audra beats her especially because you can tell the big sister doesn’t like it.”

After the district title, Dew made a run at the state championships, but getting there was no easy task.

“This past year I had a shoulder injury, but we got past that and my one goal was just to get to state again, and it was so nice to just actually be there and place 8th instead of 20th that I placed last year so it was just good to see that improvement that I had,” Dew said.

Academically, Dew holds a 3.7 GPA and is involved with with multiple extracurriculars outside of sports, but her coach says her best quality is her ability to lead others.

“She’ll be successful in whatever she does, whether its come back and replace me, or whether its go off and do whatever her other goals may be or whatever she wants to do in life,” Bailie said.