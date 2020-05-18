Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ashlyn Pack

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Ashlyn Pack.

The swim team captain is graduating with a 4.61 GPA. Pack was also a member of numerous campus clubs at the charter school.

“She just finds that balancing of the sport she loves and really excelling in her school work as well,” said North Bay Haven head swim coach, Anne Thrift.

Pack made school history in the pool. Her sophomore season, she was on the school’s first girls relay team to go to state.

“It just made me feel really good to have something to leave behind at North Bay Haven because the school impacted me so much,” Pack said.

In her senior year, she qualified for state as an individual and with her relay team.

“It was a good ending to my high school swimming career and I was just happy to make those memories with my teammates,” Pack said.

Pack plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall. She wants to double major in Biology and Kinesiology. After she earns a bachelor’s degree, she hopes to attend medical school.