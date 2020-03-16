Scholar Athlete of the Week- Ari Cortes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Ari Cortes.

The senior has played tennis since she was 4-years-old.

“The first time I got out on to the court I was actually shorter than the tennis net and when I played all you saw was a little racket over the net,” Cortes said.

Cortes has been the Rams’ captain since her sophomore season.

“She is the first one here for practice she runs drills for the team because she has a depth knowledge of tennis,” Rutherford tennis coach Dashoan Olds said.

The student athlete is a leader for the team in the classroom as well. She has maintained a 4.7 GPA as a member of the schools IB program.

“She also creates that balance of hey coach we got a test this week so we need to back off practice a little bit here and she does a great job balancing,” Olds said.

Cortes is going to the University of Florida to study International Relations. Although she isn’t sure if she will play tennis on a team again, she said she will play the sport for the rest of her life.