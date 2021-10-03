Scholar Athlete of the Week – Ansleigh Steele

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Chipley’s, Ansleigh Steele.

When it comes to a high school resume, Steele checks just about every box there is. She’s a four-sport athlete, involved with Beta Club and FBLA, and has a superb 4.5 GPA.

“I feel like I really want to make my parents know that they did a good job and like they raised me the right way and like they really keep me motivated and like and tell me like that I’m doing a great job you know,” Steele said. “And I like for them to tell me like how they feel you know like say, ‘Oh yeah you’re doing so good,’ you know and that really makes me happy that they’re happy you know.”

On the court, Steele leads the tigers in assist this season, and her coach, Erica Anderson, said she is the centerpiece of her team.

“Ansleigh is such a positive person and player and she’s really good at rallying the team together,” Anderson said. “She motivates her teammates and she has been an incredible setter, it’s been really fun to watch her grow and flourish this season.”

But when it comes to potentially participating in sports at the college level, Ansleigh has her eyes set on cheerleading.

I really like competitive cheer and I also like sideline cheer so it’s really like a mixture of both,” Steele said. “I did gymnastics when I was younger which really is what got me into it cause like, while I really love gymnastics, and cheer was like the closest thing at school that I could that was kind of like gymnastics you know, and I just love everything to do with it, flipping, tumbling all that stuff I just love it.”

Regardless of cheer being the path she decides to follow after high school, the senior is very set on her studies in the medical field, with plans to become a registered nurse.

Ansleigh Steele: “My mom was a nurse, and I kind of grew up going to the nursing home at Chipley and I don’t know I just like stuff like that, and I feel like I would do better in something that I can like talk to people and like interact with people, I can’t just like sit behind a desk, I don’t that’s just not for me I feel like.”

And while her goals are set high post-Chipley high school, the youngest sibling of the Steele family is still focused on what she can accomplish while representing the Tigers, Just like her brothers and sister before her.

“My sister was on a really good softball team,” Steele said. “They went to state and did really good, and actually, my brothers’ name is on the way, he went to state and they won and they just all have done some really cool things and I definitely want to keep that going.”

.