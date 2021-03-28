Scholar Athlete of the Week – Ally Lanford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Ally Lanford.

Lanford is a senior softball player for North Bay Haven and as her coach calls her, the backbone of the team.

She plays catcher, the same position she has held since she was in 7th grade, but as the story goes, she was cut from tryouts the year before, with her sister getting the roster spot over her.

Her head coach, Butch Bernard, says as a first year coach, he made a mistake.

“So I’m thinking that the 7th grader is actually a better talent than the 6th grader,” Bernard said. “And next thing you know I’ve cut her. And then she comes out the next year, and certainly, cutting her when she was a 6th grader should have been reason enough for her to never play softball again. But she comes right out here and I’m like, oh my God, what happened?”

Lanford plans to sign to play softball for Andrew College after she graduates, but she is also an excellent student as she holds a 4.17 GPA and is involved in multiple honors societies, and says she has an idea of what she wants to study next.

“I’m actually going into education right now,” Lanford said. “Beforehand, I was thinking about going into interpreting or teaching deaf kids, which I’m actually considering still, teaching deaf kids.”

Lanford’s passion for the deaf community came from being the president of the American Sign Language Honors Society at North Bay Haven, but still plans to start in undergrad with a focus in education.

“I’m going to take it one step at a time,” Lanford said. “But right now I plan to go to Andrew College, and maybe I’ll come back and teach here, who knows.”