Scholar Athlete of the Week – Alexis Rowe

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Mosley's, Alexis Rowe.

Rowe is the captain of the Dolphins cheer team and is involved with numerous clubs on campus, but her favorite extracurricular is most definitely cheerleading.

“So I used to be a competitive dancer and so then I started cheerleading and I just love how involved it gets you,” Rowe said. “And you are kind of like the face of your school so I like kind of being a leader and showing everyone like that it’s important to like love your school and also show that in the classroom as a student-athlete as well.”

Rowe is doing that and then some, as the scholar-athlete holds a 4.7 GPA, which currently has her in line to be Mosley’s senior class salutatorian, and she has her eyes on the University of Florida to study neuro psychology.

“I’m in the pre-med program so that’s kind of showed me like the different aspects of the medical field,” Rowe said. “So, I’ve learned that I really like the brain and kind of how that works, so yeah that’s my plan.”

Her time management skills and work ethic might have come from her military parents, but the Mosley cheer coach said one of her team captains’ best qualities is her ability to lead.

“I had the privilege of teaching Alexis in sixth and seventh grade at Merrit Brown middle school,” Mosley cheer coach Kristen Samples said. “She was a leader then and she’s definitely a leader now. She puts her teammates before herself and she puts her academics first and she’s just an all-around amazing kid.”

The senior has come a long way from her days at Merrit Brown, and looking back, she has plenty of advice to anyone trying to juggle a workload comparable to that of her own.

“Honestly, I would just say make sure you’re good with what you have before you add on anything else,” Rowe said. “And just stay with what you’re truly passionate about and in that you can succeed in anything because your motivation comes from like your passion.”

As the fall semester heads toward a close, Rowe is getting started with competitive cheer season, but she hopes the Dolphin’s football team continues their playoff run, keeping her on the sidelines as long as possible.

“I love these girls with my whole heart,” Rowe said. “I’ve been cheering with a lot of them for a long time, and it’s just like, it’s so sad even thinking about possibly the game coming to the end and I just love all of them so much, I know they’ll always have my back.”