Scholar Athlete of the Week- Alex Valdez

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Blountstown's Alex Valdez.

He may not be the biggest player on the field, but he always seems to be one of the most confident.

“You just need to have that confidence and believe in yourself when pretty much nobody else does,” said Valdez.

The senior already has 83 rushing yards and a touchdown this season in just two games.

He plays both sides of the ball, and has had 11 tackles so far this year.

Valdez has a 3.8 GPA and is being looked at by several college football programs.

He already has an offer to play at Cumberland University in Tennessee.

“He has good grades and good character and if he wants to he has somewhere to go play,” said Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson.

Valdez said the offer made him realize playing in college was possible, but he has not decided what to do after high school yet.