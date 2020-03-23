Scholar Athlete of the Week- Alex Foulk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is North Bay Haven’s Alex Foulk.

The senior has played baseball for the Buccaneers all throughout high school.

“He’s the guy that’s here first and he leaves last you know he’s the kid you can always count on,” North Bay Haven head baseball coach Daniel Barefield said.

Foulk said he’s had so much fun out on the diamond he couldn’t pick just one favorite memory.

“Just being with these guys everyday and making really good friendships… these boys stick together and that’s something to be proud of,” Foulk said.

The student athlete maintains a 3.96 GPA. He is the Pep Club president, a member of National Honor Society, the National English Society, Beta Club and SAIL among other academic organizations.

“You just got to make the most of every moment get involved as much as you can,” Foulk said.

The first baseman is not only a big contributor on campus, but he is someone the team looks to for guidance.

“Someone’s having a rough day a rough outing he’s always got there back,” Barefield said.

Foulk plans to attend the University of Florida in the fall and study Business Administration.