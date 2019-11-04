Scholar Athlete of the week- Aleah Wooten

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the week sponsored by Perry & Young is Wewahitchka’s Aleah Wooten.

Wooten led the Gator volleyball team to the district championship game and the regional semifinals.

“It was a lot of fun being able to finish off my senior year with all my friends I started playing with in 7th grade,” said Wooten.

She had nearly 30 kills on the season, and had the 2nd highest hitting percentage on the team.

Wewahitchka head coach, Jennifer Guffey, said she was lucky to have Wooten on her team as a first year head coach.

“Aleah demonstrates positive character all throughout every set she played she is a strong player and as far as building her teammates,” said Guffey.

She has a 3.9 GPA and is also on the softball and basketball teams.

When she is not playing sports she participates in school musicals, SGA and National Honor Society.

“I like being able to represent my school in those clubs and organizations and also we give back to the school in those so I find that rewarding,” said Wooten.

Next year she hope to attend Gulf Coast and later transfer to a four year university to study physical or occupational therapy.