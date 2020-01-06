Scholar Athlete of the Week- Adelle Strickland

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Freeport’s Adelle Strickland.

She is a dual athlete who is on the basketball and track teams. She is also the senior class vice president, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes vice president and a member of the National Honor Society.

“I want to always be involved in things because I don’t like to settle for alright when better could be achieved,” Strickland said.

Strickland leads by example for the girls basketball team, averaging 12 points a night on the court.

“She comes every day to practice hard she’ll stay after practice she’ll do anything we ask her to do and try to do it to the best of her ability,” Freeport girls basketball head coach Michael Myrick said.

Strickland has not made the final call on what she will do after graduation. She has been accepted to Marion Military Institute and would like to join the Navy one day.

“I’ve always had a desire to serve my country and be a pilot be a lawyer and I wanted to do all those things and I think that the Navy would be the best option for that,” Strickland said.

However, if she gets an offer to play basketball somewhere she will consider it.

“She is capable of playing basketball wherever she wants to play I mean she’s got the athletic ability and work ethic to get that done at some level,” Myrick said.

Next up for the senior and her team is a game at Bethlehem on Thursday.