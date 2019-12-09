Scholar Athlete of the Week- Abigail Williams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Abigail Williams.

Williams has played for the Bucks all four years of high school.

“The Bozeman basketball program has always been a family,” Williams said.

“She’s like having an extra coach on the floor she’s been around us long enough that she knows our system,” said Bozeman girls basketball head coach Desmond Brown.

The senior has worked hard to improve and become a leader for the team.

“She leads us in scoring right now and she’s an inspiration to our defense she kind of heads up our defense as far as what we do,” Brown said.

Williams has a 4.4 weighted GPA and is currently the class valedictorian.

She has applied to Troy University, Florida State University and the University of Florida to continue her education.