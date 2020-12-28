Scholar Athlete of the Week- Abigail Callahan

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Marianna’s, Abigail Callahan.

This season, the Marianna girls soccer team is off to its best start in years, and the senior captain plays a big role in that success. Callahan has been the team’s starting goalie for the past four seasons.

“I love being the last person back there, my teammates stand up for me because they know I’m going to do everything I can to stop the ball,” Callahan said.

She also ran cross country for the Bulldogs her freshman year and is the drum major for the school’s marching band. On-campus, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.

“I’m just one of those people who likes to be involved, and I like to do stuff, I don’t like to just sit around and I like to help my community and my teams,” Callahan said.

Marianna’s head girls soccer coach, Anthony Zayas said she is an excellent leader on and off the field. Her attitude has made a big difference for the program this year.

“They realize that we’re all together, there’s nothing but positive feedback on the field,” Zayas said.

Callahan has a 4.7 GPA and plans to attend college on a Navy ROTC scholarship and will become an active-duty officer after earning her degree.

“My 8th-grade history teacher was a Navy officer, and he really inspired me toward this career path,” she said.

Callahan and the Bulldogs will resume their soccer season on Jan. 6 against Bozeman.