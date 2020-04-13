Scholar Athlete of the Week- Abby Jo Batton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry & Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Abby Jo Batton. The senior has played varsity softball and volleyball throughout high school.

“It’s been great I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Batton said.

The dual sport athlete is also involved in nearly a dozen campus clubs.

“I love helping Bozeman and the community out here because Bozeman is a family,” Batton said.

The pitcher played a big roll in the Bucks’ 2018 Bay County Softball Championship.

“She was the horse and she took off did everything we needed her to do that year,” Bozeman head softball coach Jared Smith said.

Despite the uncertaimty of the current spring season, Batton will play softball next year. She signed with Santa Fe College in December.

“”It’s amazing it’s sad that my senior year is most likely over for softball but I’m excited to have at least four years in college,” Batton said.

Batton has picked up 34 wins as she’s pitched 405 strikeouts in 357 innings with the Bucks. Coach Smith said he expects even better stats for her in the future.

“I think she’s one of those she excelled in high school but she’s going to do even better in college,” Smith said.