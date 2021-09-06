Scholar Athlete of the Week – Abby Chomos

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Vernon’s Abby Chomos.

Chomos plays not one, but three sports for the Yellowjackets. She starts on the volleyball and basketball team and is a top player on the tennis squad too.

She does it all while maintaining an impressive 4.75 GPA and being an early admit student at Chipola.

“It’s weird cause when I’m busy I’m best. So when I have a lot of down time, I get out of rhythms and stuff. When I’m super super busy is when I’m most productive so I don’t know. I just have better time management when I’m doing a lot. Cause if I’m not doing a lot I have too much free time and don’t know what to do,” Chomos said.

Doing a lot may be an understatement for the Yellowjackets setter and right side hitter as she is also the secretary of the school’s Beta Club and even teaches Sunday School at her church on the weekends.

Chomos said sports is really where her heart is though and her roots to volleyball run deep.

“I got into it through my dad because my dad coached volleyball for a long time so that kind of got me into sports and I’ve played like everything, I played softball when I was younger cause that was my thing. If you’re gonna do something your gonna do sports or something like that,” Chomos said.

Chomos actually transferred to the Yellowjackets from rival school Chipley her sophomore year. Vernone head volleyball coach Monica Hood couldn’t have been happier to have her on the team.

“I can’t ask for a better leader on the team. If the team is down, she’s the one that brings everybody up, she’s the one with the jokes, she’s the one with the smile, she’s the one that keeps us going day in and day out,” Hood said.

Chomos doesn’t plan on continuing to play sports at the collegiate level, but instead wants to focus on her academics. She hopes to do something in the medical field after graduation.

Although, she said the game will always mean something to her.

“I just think that playing sports made me a part of the school and gave me my friends, so it’s been a big part of my high school life so,” Chomos said.