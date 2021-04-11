Scholar Athlete of the Week- Aaron Motter

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is South Walton’s, Aaron Motter.

Motter is the leader of the South Walton lacrosse team and one of the best players in the area. He is the youngest of three brothers who all grew up playing, so the sport has been around him for a long time.

“So my oldest brother started playing, he’s 22 now, he started playing when he was in 8th grade,” Motter said. “And that’s about time that I picked up the sticks. So I’ve just kind of been playing ever since then and I just fell in love with it immediately and just stuck with it.”

Instead of pursing a college lacrosse scholarship, Motter decided he wanted to attend Auburn for their construction management program. But, as his head coach, Jacob Crew says, he is very capable of playing in college.

“He’s a kid that chose academics over athletics,” Motter said. “Which really isn’t all that normal when it comes to a kid that has his talent, when it comes to a sport like this, he could easily play on the next level.”

Motter will play lacrosse in college, however, for Auburns club team. And since this is his last season at South Walton, his assistant coach, Zane Hodges, says his departure will really have an impact on the team.

He’s been a starter on varsity since he was a freshman,” Hodges said. “So I mean, he’s going to be missed, and like I said he’s a great leader so that’s something else that is going to be a big spot to fill, so someone is going to have to step up and fill his shoes in that sense.”

The Seahawks lacrosse team is 9-3 this season, and has a good shot at a district run, but Motter believes the program is just getting started.

“I think everybody in the panhandle knows our name right now,” Motter said. “We’ve had a really successful season, and our name is getting out there for sure.”

