Bay’s CJ Campbell and Marianna’s Abigail Callahan chosen as the Scholar Athletes of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Bay’s CJ Campbell and Marianna’s Abigail Callahan were named as the Perry and Young Scholar Athletes of the year on Saturday.

The male Scholar Athlete of the Year, Campbell, was one of the top running backs at Bay High School, earning 2,210 all purpose yards while scoring 25 touchdowns in just eight game this past season.

Campbell achieved all of those athletic achievements while maintaining a 4.6 GPA.

The female Scholar Athlete of the Year, Callahan, was the starting goalie for the bulldogs soccer team for four seasons.

Callahan was the Drum Major for the schools marching band, and a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club. She also plans to become an active duty officer after earning her degree.

News 13 and the law offices of Perry and Young gave each athlete a scholarship of $1,500 to use for their college education.