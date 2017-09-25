Scholar Athlete of the Week – Zander Luvchuck

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Chevrolet is Bay High’s Zander Luvchuck!



You may have known Bay’s Zander Luvchuck from track or soccer. Now, you can find his name on the football roster, too.

“I’ve just always wanted to play since I was little. I’ve always loved the game, and I just felt like I’d be good at it, and I’m just glad I am,” said Luvchuck.

“They were running around us during football practice during the spring, and I noticed the kid running and kinda recruited him from the track team to come out. I just grabbed him one day and threw a football at him. It didn’t go so good at first, but since then, his hands have really come along because he works hard at it,” said Bay Head Football Coach Mike Watkins.

In a match up against county rival Arnold, Zander turned on the jets with a 79 yard touchdown reception.

“There’s not a lot of kids that are gonna be able to catch Zander, so he can definitely run, and it was definitely a big moment in the game for us,” said Watkins.

Zander also makes big plays in the classroom. He’s one of the top students in his class.

“My parents have always taught me school first. Everything else second because school is gonna get you far in life. In case sports don’t work out, you always have a backup,” said Zander.

“The best part about him is that he shows up every day with a smile on his face. We always talk to this kids about the things we can control – attitude and effort – and that’s never a question with Zander. He comes out every day, big smile, works very hard, extremely coachable, and is just a good kid. He’s doing great things for us,” said Watkins.

Zander says he’s looking to continue his education at the University of Florida or LSU and wants to study engineering or business.

