Scholar Athlete of the Week – Zach SInclair

Our Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young is Arnold’s Zach Sinclair!

“I actually played a basketball game three months after I broke it, which is pretty crazy. They told me it was gonna be eight months,” said Sinclair.

Just 3 months after breaking his femur playing football, Sinclair found himself on a basketball court.

“I just dribbled the basketball. I had a brace on my leg and just was moving around. I guess that helped it speed up faster,” said Sinclair.

The discipline he developed during his recovery, brought him to the Arnold basketball program, where Head Coach Bobby Britton saw his potential.

“I mean he took me from being a little ninth grader, 5’4″, to being the leading scorer around the area, so it’s pretty great,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair is now Arnold’s 4th all-time leading scorer, with over 700 career points.

“It’s pretty surreal. I mean, people see me on the street, they’re not gonna be like, ‘Oh, he’s a basketball player.’ People ask me if I play golf or something like that so to say that I scored 1,000 points in high school would be a pretty big accomplishment,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair is also accomplished in the classroom.

“I just think of school as a job and basketball as something I do for fun. Whenever you look at it like that, you do your job and use the rest of your free time to have fun. This is what I do in my free time,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair now has a big decision to make.

“I plan to attend college somewhere for basketball. I have a few offers for academics and basketball, so it just comes down to my decision,” said Sinclair.

