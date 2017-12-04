Scholar Athlete of the Week – Tucker Jordan

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Bill Cramer Chevrolet is Blountstown’s Tucker Jordan!

Tucker has been playing football since he was six. His coach? Someone close to home.

“Because he’s the coach’s kid, he doesn’t get anything special handed to him. He works for everything he’s gotten. The kids respect him. He’s a leader out there on the field for us. He keeps us lined up, straight, defensively,” said Blountstown Football Head Coach and Tucker’s father, Greg Jordan.

“It’s just like playing for any other coach. He’s my coach. I’m his player. It’s nothing different,” said Tucker.

Tucker has faced some challenges in his athletic career, overcoming multiple injuries.

“I broke my hand my sophomore year. I tore my ACL my junior year. I missed the whole season. I dislocated my elbow against Florida High this year,” said Tucker.

“I think the resiliency he brings out, the fight, the kids respect that part of him,” said Coach Jordan.

When he’s not practicing, Tucker focuses on his academics.

“He takes his academics seriously. He’s a 3.6 student. He really works at his academics, as well as his athletics,” said Coach Jordan.

“I want a future. So I just put my head down and do what I gotta do,” said Tucker.

As for what his future holds…

“I may be on the sidelines one day. Hopefully. With headsets,” said Tucker.

Tucker says he plans on playing baseball in college but has not yet committed anywhere.

