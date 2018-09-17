Scholar Athlete of the Week – Trajan Holmes

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young is Arnold’s Trajan Holmes!

“I just love getting out there and hitting people. It’s nice,” said Holmes.

Holmes is a key part of the Arnold defensive line this season.

“He’s competitive. His playmaking skills speak for themselves. He’s kind of unblockable. When he gets going and moving, he is hard to block and that’s an advantage for us,” said Arnold Head Football Coach Josh Wright.

His play has made him someone that younger guys on the team look up to.

“I try to lead by example. The older guys will try to pick on them. I’ll try to pick them up,” said Holmes.

Holmes exerts this same level of effort and care into his studies. His method for keeping up his grades? Simple.

“Just go home and study. Hit the books. It’s important,” stresses Holmes.

Holmes plans on pursuing a career in engineering.

“I’ve just always been interested in engineering, just building stuff. I’m looking into biomedical or software,” said Holmes.

“He doesn’t take anything for granted, and he meets the expectations. That’s the trick to all of it, and that’s why he’ll be successful. As soon as he understands what’s expected of him, that’s what he gives and I think that’s gonna carry him a long way in life,” said Wright.

