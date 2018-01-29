Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lorenzo Ferrell

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Rutherford’s Lorenzo Ferrell!



Ferrell is a four year varsity basketball player at Rutherford, and, with so much experience under his belt, he knows he plays a large role on the team.

“I’m a quiet leader. These guys are real hard headed, but, at the end of the day, we have the same goal. That’s to win,” said Ferrell.

“A lot of the guys look to him for leadership because he’s been through all the wars and stuff like that. If I get onto a guy, he’ll go over and explain to him, ‘Ok. This is what Coach wants.’ Stuff like that. His leadership is invaluable to us,” said Rutherford Boys Basketball Head Coach Rhondie Ross.

When it comes to balancing school and play, Ferrell has one thing to say.

“Get it out of the way. That’s the best thing that you can really do. You don’t have to worry about it later on. You travel a lot in basketball so, if you get it done early, then you don’t have to worry about it,” said Ferrell.

“For four years, he’s been getting it done in the classroom. It can be hectic at times because you have me in here being demanding with practice, but he’s also got to be on top of his school work,” said Ross.

What is the driving force behind Ferrell’s success? He credits his role model.

“My grandma, she passed away last year around February. Ever since then, I kind of use that as motivation. She pushed me to be the person I am today, to be a better person towards everyone else,” said Ferrell.

Ferrell plans to continue playing basketball in college, While majoring in marine biology or sports medicine.

“Growing up, I loved animals, especially ocean life. I like fishing a lot. I also would like the medical field. It’s good with money, so if it doesn’t work out with basketball, I have that to rely on,” said Ferrell.

“I think Lorenzo is just scratching the surface. He’s kind of a young senior. So he’s a kid that just – I can see him blossoming in college. I think he’ll be a better college player than a high school player,” said Ross.

