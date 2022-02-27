PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Joe Carpenter.

Carpenter is a senior star for Bozeman’s basketball and football teams. He led the Bucks, averaging more than 19 points per game on the court this past season. He also was the team leader in assists and steals.

Carpenter said his success is due to the constant competition between himself and his three younger brothers.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be here without them,” Carpenter said. “Especially sports-wise pushing me, and in school and in the classroom. My brother Josh, he’s pushing me in school. But my little brothers, they try to push me too around the house. Make sure I’m working out and stuff, eating right.”

Carpenter is committed to playing football at Allen University next season.

He has a 3.0 GPA and plans to pursue a career in business or construction.

“I try to put my schoolwork first, my parents are always on me about it,” Carpenter said. “They don’t play that, they’re always serious about it make sure my schoolwork’s done before I do anything else. Especially sports too, they don’t like me playing sports unless my schoolwork’s done or going out or anything like that.”

Carpenter said he always tries to set the right example for his brothers. He is expecting the trio of younger brothers to accomplish even bigger things than he has when they’re seniors in high school.

“Seeing them over the years progress has been crazy,” Carpenter said. “I never thought they’d be where they’re at. They’re 11 years old and they’re doing stuff that I was not doing at 11 years old.”