Scholar Athlete of the Week – Ja’Tayvia Holley

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Mosley’s Ja’Tayvia Holley!

Ja’Tayvia Holley first picked up a basketball when she was seven-years-old.

“This is really the only thing I got into. I used to cheer, but that really wasn’t what I wanted to do. It was always basketball,” said Ja’Tayvia.

Ja’Tayvia says she grew up playing with the boys, which she credits for developing her style of play.

“It made me a lot tougher than most girls,” said Ja’Tayvia.

“She brings a lot to the table as far as scoring the ball, being able to get her teammates involved, and also the defensive game. She’s one of our better defenders. She’s not afraid to take charges, dive on the floor for loose balls, just do the things that some people aren’t willing to do. The things that are what I call winning plays,” said Mosley Girls Basketball Head Coach Jon Mason.

There’s one thing that always comes before basketball.

“It’s always school. School first. If I don’t have the grades, then I can’t play. I always make sure I have my work done before we have practice so I won’t have to worry about it after practice and have a late night and be tired for school the next morning,” said Ja’Tayvia.

“The maturity level that she has to make sure when she gets out of school, she gets her school work done. She gets in extra work. If she needs tutoring, whatever it may be, she’s getting the extra help she needs. Putting those extra hours in, as well as being able to come out here and take care of business on the court,” said Mason.

Ja’Tayvia plans to play basketball in college while pursuing a career in nursing.

“I just like helping people, making sure everything’s ok. I want to travel all around the world and help people,” said Ja’Tayvia.

“As an individual, great person, great character. Whatever program she goes to, whether it’s academics or sports, she’s gonna be a positive person to that,” said Mason.

