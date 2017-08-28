Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jarrett Dutton

With the start of fall sports officially underway, so is Scholar Athlete of the Week!

Our very first scholar athlete of the new school year, sponsored by Bill Cramer Chevrolet is Arnold Football’s Jarrett Dutton!

“Football plays a big role. I mean, you grow a brotherhood. It’s something like no other – playing every Friday night – it’s a feeling like no other,” said Dutton.

Dutton is a senior defensive tackle and center for the Arnold Marlins. While being a 2-way starter is impressive, so is his 4.2 weighted GPA.

“You definitely have to put work first. It’s important to be good in the classroom because, if you’re not good in the classroom, you can’t get on the field. Everyone wants to be on the field,” said Dutton.

“Jarrett Dutton, man. He’s a dream come true as a player – a focus that is reserved for a very few, a select few, and he’s one of them. To be able to balance all the AP classes, all the honor classes, and, at the same time, carry the load of a student athlete, he’s just amazing. I’m very proud to have coached him,” said Arnold Head Coach Josh Wright.

Dutton’s dedication to excelling in the classroom translates onto the field, where he leads the Marlins as a captain and dominating force on both sides of the ball.

“He’s a leader by example, and he’s a leader by performance. He’s not the loudest person on the field, but his plays speak for themselves, his attitude and style of play speak for themselves and willingness to be a 2-way player at center and defensive line speaks volumes of how he’s a ‘team first’ guy,” said Wright.

Dutton says he strives to be like his role model, Houstan Texans defensive end JJ Watt.

“He’s definitely a character you want to follow. He does everything in the community, on the field. He puts the work in,” said Dutton.