Scholar Athlete of the Week – Emma Richards

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young is Blountstown’s Emma Richards!

“I’m working a lot harder because I want it to be the best year yet,” said Emma.

Emma is taking her senior season by storm, leading the team with 357 kills and 20 solo blocks so far on the season.

“I lead by example. I feel like my role on the court is to put the ball away when needed,” said Emma.

“Emma is the total package. She gives it all she’s got. If you have a replica of what you want a perfect volleyball player to be, that’s Emma,” said Blountstown Head Volleyball Coach Leigh Ann Summers.

Emma is also a model student. She is currently dual enrolled at Chipola College.

“She’s not a kid that you have to say, ‘Hey, get your work done. Hey, study for that test.’ She’s got it taken care of because she manages her time so well,” said Summers.



As for her future after she leaves Blountstown, Emma is keeping her options open.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to be majoring in, but I have a couple offers on the table right now. I’m not sure what I’m going to do, so just taking those into consideration,” said Emma.

“Emma rises to the occasion. Always has and always will. Whatever school is lucky enough to get her, they’ve got a gem for sure,” said Summers.