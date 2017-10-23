Scholar Athlete of the Week – Duncan Hosford

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Bill Cramer Chevrolet is Liberty County’s Duncan Hosford!

Duncan Hosford is a senior running back at Liberty County High School. He also has the title of “senior captain” on his resume.

“He’s just a leader. He’s a natural leader. He has a big heart. He’ll do anything me or the coaches or his teammates ask of him,” said Liberty County Football Head Coach Derek Causseaux.

While this has been a building year for the high school’s football program, one thing is for sure – a struggling season isn’t clouding Duncan’s positive attitude.

“This is the last time I’m gonna play football so I kind of want to go out with a bang, and, I mean, we haven’t won a lot, but it’s been the funnest year of football I’ve ever played so it’s worth it,” said Duncan.

Duncan is also taking 2 classes through Chipola College and will be taking 2 more next semester.

“My parents are very strict about my school work. They keep me on task. Now, I’ve done it my whole life, so I’ve gotten to where I can schedule myself around football and be able to have all my work done,” said Duncan.

“I think he’s done a great job balancing it. He’s a very grounded young man. He’s determined in what he wants to do. You can tell he has a very great upbringing from his family. They’ve raised him to understand who he and what he’s supposed to do as a young man,” said Causseaux.

Duncan attributes his success on the field and in the classroom to his two role models.

Number one,as far as mentor, would probably be my dad. He’s very strict. He’s the judge at Liberty County. He keeps me in check, but another one is definitely my grandad. He’s somebody I really look up to and wanna be like when I’m older,” said Duncan.

“Whatever he puts his mind to, there’s no doubt in my mind that he can accomplish it,” said Causseaux.

Duncan doesn’t know what he wants to major in yet, but he says he plans on going to Tallahassee Community College for one year then transferring to Florida State University.

