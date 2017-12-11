Scholar Athlete of the Week – Dominic Canfora

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Arnold’s Dominic Canfora!

Dominic Canfora has been playing basketball since he was a little kid.

“It’s just one of those sports I picked up when I was younger. Just kept with it. Never quit. I just had a love for it, and I still do,” said Dominic.

But the court isn’t the only place you can find him. Dominic is a three-sport athlete who also plays golf and baseball.

“It would be weird if I didn’t do it, but sometimes it’s a little rough. The most I’ve ever had off as a break is like 2-3 weeks in May, and it’s just right on to the next sport,” said Dominic.

“A high character kid with a high GPA that also plays multiple sports – that’s the kind of kid that we want in our program. He’ll set the foundation and hopefully people will follow suit,” said Arnold Basketball Head Coach Robert Britton.

Dominic’s role on the Arnold basketball team puts him in a position to be that role model.

“Dominic is a team captain for us this year. He’s hit big shots in big games. He’s just come in and taken a senior leadership role for us this year,” said Britton.

“They respect me. I respect them. It’s just mutual respect,” said Dominic.

Dominic is equally as impressive in the classroom as he is on the court.

“If you can be good at sports, it doesn’t mean a lot if you can’t go anywhere with your grades,” said Dominic.

“I’ve actually taught Dominic in class. I think he’s an awesome, high character kid in the classroom. He stays on his books and his studies,” said Britton.

After graduation, Dominic plans to pursue a higher education.

“I’d like to go into finance. Maybe be a financial advisor. One of my great friends’ dad does that. I love what he does,” said Dominic.

