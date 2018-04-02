Scholar Athlete of the Week – Dawson Redd

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Bill Cramer Chevrolet is Arnold’s Dawson Redd!



It all began with tee-ball. Now, years later, Dawson Redd is one of Arnold baseball’s most effective leaders.

“You kind of play with a chip on your shoulder. A lot of the guys look up to you just because you’re older so you gotta give them something to look forward to, lead by example, and help them out in that way,” said Redd.

“The legacy that he’s leaving behind is that of a good teammate. He’s very good with the younger guys, plus he’s a leader of the older guys on the team. He does everything that the coach asks him to do,” said Arnold Baseball Head Coach Greg Gumm.

This work ethic translates into the classroom, but baseball isn’t the only game that Redd has to manage in order to maintain his academics.

“You really gotta use your time wisely – use it when you get it. Fortnite being popular right now, it’s hard to get that out of the way and work on your academics, but you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Redd.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He knows the importance of not just being a baseball player, but being a student athlete as well,” said Gumm.

Redd is more than just a scholar athlete. He’s also the Vice President of Arnold’s Junior Optimist Club.

“Every other week we go and just have lunch and stuff and hang out with the special needs kids at our school. It was kind of difficult working with kids at first, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s rewarding. You can tell when we walk in, it lights up their faces,” said Redd.

But Redd’s days walking down the Arnold hallways are winding down. He plans on attending the University of West Florida next year. When asked what he wants to major in…

“Oh I don’t know. Maybe medical. My mom wants me to go medical field. Probably to make her some money. She wants me to take care of her,” said Redd.

“He’s got good work habits. He’s got a good personality. He’s gonna be just fine in whatever venue he chooses in life,” said Gumm.

