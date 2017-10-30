Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cody Barfield

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Bill Cramer Chevrolet is Blountstown’s Cody Barfield!

Cody Barfield has been playing football for the Blountstown Tigers for 3 years.

“It’s played a very big role for me. It really showed me leadership skills, for one thing, as I got older, helping the upcoming people that play. It’s also showed me hard work. How to really work hard on the field, on and off, in school, and not just give up when times get tough,” said Cody.

Among the 15 seniors on the team, Head Coach Greg Jordan says Cody’s actions have made him a natural leader.

“He’s always doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s a good you don’t have to worry about – whether he’s doing his assignment or his job or whatever. He’s a great kid and does a great job for us,” said Jordan.

“I definitely feel that there’s a role that I have to do to help coach up the new kids because, when I leave, I don’t want the team to go downhill. I want them to continue to flourish after we leave,” said Cody.

Cody is dual enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, earning his small pilots license to fly drones.

“It’s always been a hobby of mine since I was little. I always loved RC toys and stuff. Then, I got into our school in high school and realized we have classes for this stuff, and I could make money doing something I really loved,” said Cody.

Cody hopes to start his own drone business, taking aerial photography for industries such as real estate or agriculture.

“I started getting into it and I realized how much fun it really is and what the upcoming market is for this because it’s going to be a very big business in the near future, and I want to get a jump on it,” said Cody.

“He’ll be successful. He knows what it takes to be successful,” said Jordan.