Scholar Athlete of the Week – Carly Hanson

This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Bozeman's Carly Hanson!

Carly is a three-sport athlete. She plays volleyball and runs track in addition to playing basketball.

She is in her 6th year of playing varsity hoops.

“This year we actually have a bunch of seniors. We’ve all been playing since about seventh grade together. It’s really made a good chemistry on the court that we’ve used to our advantage against other teams,” said Carly.

As a senior captain, Carly says she likes to lead by example.

“I definitely like to be vocal and help people out and teach kids below me what they’re doing better and what they can do to improve their game. After we leave, they’re the ones who replace us in our Bozeman jerseys. That’s really what leadership is about – teaching the ones below you to take your spot once you’re gone,” said Carly.

Carly also takes on this leadership role in her community.

“I’m actually President of Student Government Association, and I also hold a state Key Club position. I’m the Lieutenant Governor of Florida International Key Club. I like to definitely stay involved with my service activities because giving back to the community is what it’s all about,” said Carly.

Despite a hectic extra-curricular schedule, Carly sits at the top of her class.

“There’s definitely a balance between academics and athletics and being a student athlete, but student comes first. You really have to put in that time and dedication into your studies, as well as on the court,” said Carly.

“For a seventeen-year-old, she does a good job balancing. She’ll graduate with her AA. She never seems to let anything get in her way. Her priorities are squared away,” said Bozeman Girls Basketball Head Coach Desmond Brown.

“I like to be present in what I’m doing. Right now I’m at basketball practice. I’m fully engaged. My mind’s at practice. Then, when I go home, I start studying math, and I’m fully engaged in math for that time or whatever I’m doing. I like to be where my feet are,” said Carly.

“I see Carly having a bright future playing college basketball, being able to go on and get her education. Any coach that gets her will be great. She’s a hard worker both on the floor and in the classroom. She’s well-deserving of this Scholar Athlete award,” said Brown.