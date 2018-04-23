Scholar Athlete of the Week – Cameron Gray

This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is Marianna’s Cameron Gray!

“I’ve been playing since I was about three,” says Gray.

Gray’s love for the game of baseball has never been a question.

“I knew it would be my sports when I got older,” said Gray.

Flash forward to his senior year of high school and Gray is one of the best players in the area, putting all eyes on him to set the tone on the field for the Marianna Bulldogs.

“He’s not a big vocal leader. He does it by the work he puts in and the kids see that. He tries to show them what they’re doing wrong, especially the JV kids. They look up to him because he’s a great player,” said Marianna Baseball Head Coach Bobby Hughes.

“I just show them the right things to do, especially if I see them in the hallway at school. I make sure they’re going to class or they’re getting their work done, seeing what their grades are like,” said Gray.



Gray had multiple Division I schools recruiting him, ultimately chosing to continue his career at the University of South Florida next year.

“He’s a duel player. He can play more than one position, and that’s probably what they’re looking at – because he play so many different positions – and he’s good at all the ones he plays. He’ll find himself. He’ll find what kind of player he is and what he develops into more when he gets to college,” said Hughes.

“I want to develop – get bigger, stronger, faster – and try to get a starting spot as a freshman and try to make it to Omaha,” said Gray.

Gray credits his success on and off the field to the guidance of his parents.

“They stay on me about everything. I know they love me, and they push me to be the best I can be. I just wanna help them in the end,” said Gray.

“I just think he’ll progress, because of his background, especially how he was raised. He’s a hard worker and his grades have been great also since he’s been in school here at Marianna. He’s just a leader. That’s what you want – all the characteristics I just talked about,” said Hughes.

