Scholar Athlete of the Week – Allie Ann McCord

This week's Scholar Athlete of the Week is Allie Ann McCord from Sneads!

Allie Ann McCord is a senior outside hitter on the Sneads volleyball team.

“I started training in the fifth grade with coach because my sister played. I actually liked soccer more then. I’d just come in the gym and play soccer, but then she got me on the court and I kept playing,” said Allie Ann.

“She’s funny and quirky and she’s got a lot of friends. She’s a very compassionate, kind, caring kid, and she’s just a great kid to have on your team. I love her like she’s one of my own,” said Sneads Volleyball Head Coach Sheila Roberts.

The team is now looking to clinch its 5th straight state title, and Allie Ann has been there since day one.

“Funny story – I was actually the mascot at the first state championship in 8th grade. I had a giant pirate head on me,” said Allie Ann.

Allie Ann and her competitive spirit have since transitioned from the sidelines to the court.

“I’ve been a part of the last 3. I got to watch my sister play on the previous team, and they were just a great inspiration for us,” said Allie Ann.

The state champion is currently ranked number one in her class and early admitted to Chipola College, balancing a full college courseload on top of her athletic commitments.

“I just go to Chipola. When I get done with Chipola, I go to the ACE Lab, study, and then I’ll come all the way back here to practice,” said Allie Ann.

“She finds ways to manage all that and balance it and have a balanced life. She’s also very active in her church so she has a lot going on, but she has a great support system at home. Her family supports her in everything that she does. I think that’s gonna help her in the future for sure,” said Roberts.

Allie Ann plans on attending Florida State University in Fall 2018.

