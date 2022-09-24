HAMMOND, La. (AP)Eli Sawyer threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner as time expired to give Southeastern Louisiana a 41-35 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

No. 7 Incarnate Word (3-1, 0-1) had just taken a 35-34 lead with 21 seconds remaining when Lindsey Scott Jr. threw an 4-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Perez.

Carlos Washington Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 22 yards to the Southeastern Louisiana 41. Sawyer threw an incomplete pass to Turner before his game-winning catch.

Sawyer was 15-of-24 passing for 258 yards with two touchdown passes. Washington ran for two scores and finished with 120 yards rushing on 23 carries. Turner had five catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (2-2, 1-0).

Scott completed 27 of 38 passes for 333 yards and threw three touchdowns passes and an interception.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25