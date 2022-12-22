SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Carlos Stewart had 25 points in Santa Clara’s 73-58 win against Boise State on Thursday night.

Stewart shot 8 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for Santa Clara (12-3). Brandin Podziemski added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 10 rebounds. Keshawn Justice recorded six points and shot 2 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Boise State (10-3) was led in scoring by Chibuzo Agbo, who finished with 12 points. Tyson Degenhart added 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State. In addition, Max Rice had 10 points. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Broncos.

Stewart scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 36-34. Santa Clara outscored Boise State by 17 points in the second half. Stewart led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.