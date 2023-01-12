IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Payton Sandfort scored Iowa’s final seven points in regulation to tie it, then got off to a fast start with five of his team’s first six points in overtime as the Hawkeyes knocked off Michigan 93-84 on Thursday night.

Iowa trailed 77-70 with 2:18 left in regulation. Sandfort hit from 3 to get within 77-75 and he added a catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key over the outstretched arms of Kobe Bufkin, drawing the foul and adding a free throw for a four-point play to tie the game at 79-79 with 20 seconds left. Dug McDaniel’s running layup in the final seconds missed wide left for Michigan and the game headed to overtime.

Sandfort opened the extra period by hitting a jumper from just inside the 3-point line, then added an improbable three-point play, leaping backward to snare a blocked Kris Murray 3-point attempt and redirected it in for a layup, then tacked on a free throw to give the Hawkeyes an 85-79 lead that Michigan could not overcome.

Murray finished with 27 points on 10 of 22 shooting from the field, 4 of 13 from distance, with eight rebounds and three assists for Iowa (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten). Sandfort finished with 26 points, hitting 4 of 9 from deep, with seven boards and three assists. Filip Rebraca scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Josh Dix added 10 points and five assists. Iowa shot 32 of 71 from the field (45.1%), including 12 of 30 from three-point range (40%).

Michigan freshman Jett Howard finished the game hitting a career-high 7 of 13 from distance, a career-high 12 of 22 from the field and scoring a career-high 34 points. He scored the first 11 points for Michigan and hit five straight 3-pointers to start the game – hitting from both corners and making a shot from the Hawkeye logo during the run.

Michigan (9-7, 3-2) shot better than 50% from the field for most of the game, but tailed off to finish 33 of 67 (49.3%), including 14 of 31 from distance (45.2%). Hunter Dickinson and McDaniel both had 12 points and Dickinson added 13 boards.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays host to Maryland Sunday.

Michigan plays host to Northwestern Sunday.

