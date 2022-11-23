BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jermaine Marshall and Ques Glove both scored 12 points to help Samford defeat Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Bubba Parham recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (2-3) with 20 points. Ben Krikke added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Valparaiso.

Samford entered halftime up 52-22. Glover paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.