WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola’s point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night.

”Just was able to get my backhand on it,” the 33-year-old Gagner said after his 1,002nd NHL game. ”It was a great shot by Ville. He kept it low and allowed me to see it the whole way. It’s definitely a good feeling.”

Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. The Jets improved to 24-13-1 in the opener a three-game homestand, winning their third straight after dropping three in a row.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikael Backlund scored Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots. The Flames dropped to 18-14-7.

”It’s another one that we let go, didn’t find a way to win,” Backlund said. ”It’s frustrating, this one and (a recent 2-1 loss to) Edmonton, two games that I think we should have won and could have won and we find a way to lose instead.”

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with 9:38 left. The Flames responded quickly, with Backlund’s backhander getting between Hellebuyck’s pads with 8:02 to go.

