ZAGREB, Croatia (AP)Salzburg kept its unbeaten run in the Champions League going with a 1-1 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday but relinquished the top spot in its group.

Midfielder Nicolas Seiwald gave the Austrian champion the lead in the 12th minute on the counterattack with his first Champions League goal.

Robert Ljubicic leveled for Croatian champion Dinamo in the 40th with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area at a corner after a lengthy wait for video review to check whether any of the three offside Dinamo players had blocked the goalkeeper’s view.

Both teams had shots which clipped the crossbar late in the second half.

Salzburg stayed unbeaten but its record of three draws and only one win – a 1-0 victory over Dinamo last week in Austria – saw it slip behind Group E leader Chelsea, which beat AC Milan 2-0. Salzburg is aiming to reach the knockout stages for the second season in a row.

—

