ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Jaylen Murray had 22 points in Saint Peter’s 70-62 victory over Rider on Wednesday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Murray was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (14-17). Jayden Saddler scored 11 points while going 4 of 4 from the field. Mouhamed Sow finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Mervin James finished with 13 points for the Broncs (16-14). Zahrion Blue added 12 points for Rider. In addition, Dwight Murray Jr. had 10 points.

