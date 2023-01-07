ST. LOUIS (AP)Gibson Jimerson had 13 points, Yuri Collins added a double-double and Saint Louis held of St. Bonaventure 78-55 on Saturday.

Jimerson sank three 3-pointers for the Billikens (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Collins added 11 points, 14 assists and five rebounds. Jake Forrester scored 11.

Chad Venning finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Bonnies (8-8, 2-1). Moses Flowers added 15 points.

Saint Louis took the lead with 10:56 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Louis hosts George Mason while Saint Bonaventure visits Rhode Island.

