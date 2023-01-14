PHILADELPHIA (AP)Lynn Greer III’s 17 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Loyola Chicago 86-55 on Saturday.

Greer added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Hawks (7-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kacper Klaczek added 17 points, including 14 in the second half, and had five assists. Christian Winborne scored 15.

Philip Alston led the Ramblers (6-11, 0-5) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The Ramblers have lost six in a row.

Saint Joseph’s led 43-24 at halftime, with Greer racking up 14 points. The Hawks extended their lead to 65-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run.

Saint Joseph’s plays Monday at La Salle, and Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.