RABAT, Morocco (AP)Sadio Mane of Senegal has been named African player of the year for the second time.

The Bayern Munich forward won the Confederation of African Football award at a ceremony in the Moroccan capital on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Mane scored the penalty against Egypt that sealed Senegal’s first African Cup of Nations title earlier this year and helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mane left Liverpool last month to join the German champions.

The forward beat former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the CAF award, which he also won in 2019. Mane and Mendy are Senegal teammates.

Aliou Cisse of Senegal won men’s coach of the year.

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria won the CAF women’s player of the year for a record fifth time. The 27-year-old Barcelona forward dedicated her award to her national team.

