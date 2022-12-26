BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL on Monday because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break, which runs through Monday night.

Buffalo has won four straight but hasn’t played since closing a three-game road trip with a 3-2 victory at Vegas on Dec. 19. The Sabres’ home game against Tampa Bay on Dec. 23 was postponed as a result of the storm.

Buffalo is next scheduled to play on Thursday night, when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

In another weather-related postponement, St. Bonaventure rescheduled its college women’s basketball game against Buffalo to Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, but it was moved back a day to allow players to return to campus following their holiday break.

—

