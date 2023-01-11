AMES, Iowa (AP)Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give Iowa State the first double-digit lead of the game. Ryan scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, on a three-point play and 3-pointer, and she added another basket for a 59-46 lead with 5:35 left.

Iowa State went nearly three minutes without scoring to have its lead trimmed to 62-56 with 2:32 left, but Ashley Joens answered with a 3-pointer from the corner for a nine-point lead.

Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Fritz had 14 points and seven boards and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.

The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, averaging 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.

Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Kansas State (12-5, 1-3). She was 5 of 10 from the field while the rest of her teammates were a combined 15 of 50.

