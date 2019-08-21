Rutherford introduces four new coaches Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford introduced their new head baseball coach and a handful of other new coaches Tuesday afternoon.

The Rams named Jamie Bukowski as their new head baseball coach on the first day of school this year. He comes from Palm Bay High School where he was the assistant coach for a year. Before that, he was an assistant at Heritage High School.

“The draw to come to here was more about becoming a head coach in the state of Florida,” Bukowski said. “I’ve been coaching for almost 20 years now and it was more about inside you kinda have this drive to do it. And I felt like I was ready to do it and I was glad I got the opportunity here to do it.”

The Rams also introduced three other coaches along with him. Cecilia Leathers is the new volleyball coach, Jasmine Threatt is the new girls basketball and girls track coach and Brian Nienow is the new boys and girls swimming coach.

One thing that the coaches talked about Tuesday is how they can’t wait to develop athletes from sixth grade to twelfth grade.

“I like to teach, I’m one of those coaches that like to really break down stuff and teach the fundamentals of the game and I feel like with the younger kids I can do that and hopefully build a winning tradition here,” Bukowski said.