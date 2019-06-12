Sports

Rutherford head baseball coach Cody Chizmar steps down

Rams looking for a new coach immediately

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Rutherford's Cody Chizmar is stepping down as the Rams head baseball coach. 

Rams athletic director James Harrell said Chizmar has expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities. 

Chizmar has coached the Rutherford baseball team since the Fall of 2016. In his three seasons with the team, he has an overall record of 34-48. 

Rutherford has begun the coaching search immediately. The position has been posted and will close on June 19. They hope to have someone in place as soon as possible. 

 

