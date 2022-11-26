PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Cam Spencer scored 18 points, Derek Simpson added 14, and Rutgers rolled past Central Connecticut 83-49 on Saturday.

Rutgers (5-1) took control with a 20-2 first-half run that turned an 11-11 tie into a 31-13 lead for the Scarlet Knights. Spencer made 4-of-5 3-pointers and scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Rutgers led 44-24 at the break.

Simpson made 5-of-6 from the field, including both of his 3-point attempts. Mawot Mag had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Clifford Omoruyi contributed 11 points.

Kellen Amos led Central Connecticut (0-7) with 15 points but was 1-for-10 on 3-pointers. Andre Snoddy had eight points and eight rebounds.

Spencer had two steals, a couple below his No. 2-in-the-nation average of 4.0 steals per game coming in. Defense-oriented Rutgers entered the game averaging 12.6 steals per game, but the Scarlet Knights had only eight steals among the Blue Devils’ 14 turnovers.

By holding Central Connecticut to 31.6% shooting, the Scarlet Knights improved their 34.6% field goal percentage defense, which is 12th in the country. Rutgers, No. 13 in the nation with 53.6 points allowed per game, also improved on that number.

